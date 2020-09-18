Prime Minister Reiterates His Support For Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2020 .

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged his full support to Gibraltar and its people whatever happens in a telephone conversation with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo this afternoon.

The Chief Minister and the Prime Minister discussed and reviewed the latest positions in the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union.

Mr Picardo and Mr Johnson agreed on the importance of protecting sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.

The Prime Minister restated that the United Kingdom was "adamantine" in its commitment to Gibraltar and that this would not budge an inch.

The Chief Minister thanked Mr Johnson for his continued support.

"The Prime Minister was clear and unequivocal in his support for Gibraltar, in particular in the context of the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship with the EU.

“Gibraltar wants a good deal to be done which maximises frontier fluidity for persons and goods and which secures greater prosperity for all. We believe that with good will, good faith and a good negotiation, a deal can be done that can deliver real benefits without any of the negotiating parties having to cross any of their red lines.

“What we will not do is recommend a deal to Gibraltar's Parliament if it does cross our well known, historic and irrenouncible red lines. I know Gibraltar has the Prime Minister's support for our position," said the Chief Minister.