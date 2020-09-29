GSD Welcomes Government Assurances On St Martin’s Class Finishing Time But Will “Continue To Monitor”

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2020 .

The GSD has noted and welcomed the Government’s clarification regarding the potential early closure of classes at St Martin’s. The party says that, whilst the statement in reply raises further questions, the GSD notes that the Government has stated that it is ‘hoped’ that classes will not need to finish early. The GSD says this will be welcome news to parents.

“Everything must be done which ensures the least stress as possible to both users and parents. Clearly sending a letter on the eve of the start of the school week (i.e., on a Sunday) warning parents that they may be told in the morning that their child may need to be picked up showed insensitivity as it did lack of planning. Parents, carers and the children need solutions not added problems. We trust that the measures put in place will provide a permanent solution during any remaining hot afternoons. We will continue to monitor matters.” said Edwin Reyes, the GSD’s education spokesman.