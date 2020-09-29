GSD Seeks Clarification Of Health Measures On Public Buses

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2020 .

The GSD has reacted to the latest comments by the Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, in an interview with GBC yesterday in which the Minister confirmed that as front line workers bus drivers wear masks, are regularly tested and are in receipt of very strict health guidance. The GSD says it has “several serious concerns” regarding the accuracy of the comments made by the Transport Minister and is seeking confirmation of the specific measures in place to protect bus drivers and passengers.

The GSD are concerned about a number of key areas such as (1) lack of screens between drivers and passengers; (2) the use of money to purchase tickets rather innovative online or contactless payments solutions; (3) the lack of disinfection between each driver’s shifts as well as regular deep cleaning of passenger rails, stop buttons and seating; (4) the regularity of testing of bus drivers and (5) a lack of ventilation on buses.

Shadow Minister for Transport Elliott Phillips said:

"As a service which is on the front line in terms of regular interface between students, workers both cross border and local and the general population, the health and safety of all users mut be paramount in order to mitigate exposure to Covid 19 infection. The Government must ensure that we have robust measures in place which mitigate infection and provide confidence to bus drivers and the public that everything that can be done is being done to protect the health of users."