GSD Says Government Is “Sticking Its Head In The Sand” On “Systemic Failures" In Mental Health Provision

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2020 .

The GSD has said that the failure by the Government to publish the mental health audit conducted by Public Health England demonstrates that the Government are “ignoring the real need for mental health provision in our community.”

The GSD has today called on the Government to explain what it sees as an “inexcusable delay” in publishing this critical audit and report.

A statement continued: “During the 2019 General Election the GSD set out its vision for the largest single investment into mental health provision ever conceived and we repeat our commitment to our community today. It is vitally important for the Government to now openly disclose and recognise the systemic failures and how we go about fixing the mental health deficit. The failure to publish the audit conducted by Public Health England can only be interpreted in one way, namely that is provides a damning indictment on the Government’s management of mental health services.”

Shadow Health Minister, Elliott Phillips said

“We unequivocally and fully support the call by the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society for the Government to publish the Mental Health Audit and the 2020 Mental Health Board Report immediately and our questions in Parliament continue to expose the Government’s failure in this important area. It is entirely unacceptable for the Government to shroud the results of the audit and the report in secrecy thereby creating a deep sense of mistrust amongst mental health charities, our mental health workers and our community at large.

“Not one day passes without hearing stories by service users and their families and the Government must now ensure that we immediately focus on the increasing support and resources so that not one person is left out of the care that they deserve.”