GSD welcomes Wizz Air flights but seeks information

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2020 .

The GSD shadow Minister for Tourism, Damon Bossino, welcomed the commencement of the twice weekly Luton to Gibraltar route by Wizz Air.

“The inaugural flight on Friday evening of the Wizz Air Airbus A320 was a welcome sight, particularly in circumstances where the aviation industry has suffered a huge blow as a result of the pandemic. Gibraltar relies significantly on aviation links with the UK for tourism, financial services and the business sector generally. The air bridge is also a life-line for our students in further education and those individuals who need to use health services outside of Gibraltar and Spain.” said Mr Bossino.

Mr Bossino has sought clarification from the Government, by way of a Parliamentary question, as to whether it has provided any financial incentives in order to secure the flights to Gibraltar and awaits a reply.