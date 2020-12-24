Picardo Welcomes Trade Deal: “A Huge Relief” - Clock Still Ticking For Gibraltar Deal

Written by YGTV Team on 24 December 2020 .

The Chief Minister has reacted to the news that a trade deal between the UK and EU has been reached but he noted that the “clock is still ticking” for a deal that covers Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo said: “I congratulate the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, on this historic achievement. This is the largest trade deal in history and is a huge relief given the potential difficulties that a no-deal Brexit might have created for the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“A strong United Kingdom is better able to support Gibraltar.

“This deal does not cover Gibraltar. For us, and for the people of the Campo de Gibraltar around us, the clock is still ticking.

“We continue to work, hand in glove with the United Kingdom, to finalise negotiation with Spain of agreement for a proposed treaty between the EU and the UK in relation to Gibraltar.

“I am optimistic that we will be able to finalise that agreement.”