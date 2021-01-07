GSD Reacts To School Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 07 January 2021 .

The GSD has reacted to today’s announcement by the Government regarding the closure of schools until the 25th January.

A statement continued: “The GSD has from the outset said there is undoubtedly a need to control the rise in COVID cases through proportionate and consistently applied measures. Alongside Gibraltar there has been an increase in cases in many places in Europe which no doubt is also a contributory factor to the flow of virus cases. We have also consistently maintained that the introduction of any restrictive regulations must be rational, fair and also based upon common sense.

“Given the distressing recent rise in numbers of infection rates and hospitalisations in our community due to Covid-19 it is understandable that Government, in consultation with Health Officials and NASUWT, have taken the decision to keep schools closed with a revised new initial opening date now set for Monday 25th January 2021.

“The GSD welcomes the provisions announced today for schoolchildren, which will be available during normal school hours, for those whose parents are key front-line workers and where both have to work at the same time. It is hoped that in close consultation with NASUWT further and alternative online learning programmes will be rolled out as soon as possible for the benefit of students who are abiding by official guidelines and will remain at home. It is our understanding that the BBC in UK will be airing some educational programmes through their television channels and information in respect of this, together with guidance from Gibraltar’s educators, would be most useful to parents and carers alike.”

GSD Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, said:

“I take this opportunity to thank the teaching profession as a whole for their efforts in having made school life as normal and bearable as possible during these recent difficult times. There are reports coming through of many teachers giving that little bit extra for their students’ benefit and this should not go unrecognised.

“Likewise, I thank parents who, as a whole, remain as co-operative as possible with school authorities. It is only through mutual good and close working relationships that our pupils will be provided with the best opportunities possible during these trying days. We must all continue to work together to ensure our pupils do not lose out on their learning and I remain confident that by planning ahead, together with provisions of good and focused remote learning programmes, our students will do equally as well as they have always done in the past”.