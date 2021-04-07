GSD: Social Gathering Restriction Should Be Removed

Written by YGTV Team on 07 April 2021 .

The GSD says that the social gathering rule should now be lifted given that the current state of COVID cases is at its lowest consistent level since the summer. The party says that, as such, this restriction on civil liberties should be removed. Currently the social gathering restriction is set at 16.

A statement ended: “Should the situation change the renewed imposition of restrictions may be justified but at present this is no longer the case and the GSD call on this to now be removed.”