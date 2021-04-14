GSD: “Lack of Consultation Paper on Customs Union is Concerning”

Written by YGTV Team on 14 April 2021 .

The GSD has today said that the “lack of wider public consultation” on a future customs union arrangement with the EU is “concerning.”

A statement continued: “In response to Parliamentary questions tabled by the Leader of the Opposition, the Government has made it clear that it has no intention of issuing a formal consultation paper on any form of bespoke customs union envisaged in the Framework Agreement or that is developed in subsequent negotiations but would rely only on its selected experts, the Treaty Liaison and Advisory Committee and certain unnamed “industry leaders”.”

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance and Small Businesses stated:

“It is perplexing that the Government has not issued a Consultation Paper on the concept of a bespoke customs union and invited wider participation from the community and businesses alike. This is a seminal decision in our economic history and it is ludicrous that the Government invites consultation on matters such as the regulation of electric scooters, but not on a matter as important as this.

“The Chief Minister has stated that the treaty negotiations have not yet started and yet he says a lot of ‘work is being done into developing the Gib/UK negotiating mandate’. How is this even possible in respect of customs union arrangements if TLAC has only met once and there has been no community wide consultation? A consultation which would remain confidential and not affect our negotiating position. Where is the Government’s negotiating mandate on the customs union which is not mentioned once in their manifesto?

“This matter is far too important and complex to be decided unilaterally by Government as it could have significant impact on businesses and an increased cost of products to Gibraltarians if VAT is to be introduced. The proper course of action is to consult as widely as possible and not as narrowly as the Government seems intent on doing.

“In 2018 announcing a Consultation Paper on the Rationalisation of Key Legislation Affecting Business & Commerce which was far less fundamental than any bespoke Customs Union would be the Government said: “Since 2011 it has been the policy of this Government that it is only in partnership with our entrepreneurs, our business leaders and everyone involved in driving Gibraltar plc forward that we can hope to achieve the realisation of Gibraltar’s full potential. We are all in this together. For this reason, the Government is today issuing its latest Consultation Paper identifying as it does a number of areas of legislation affecting business and commerce in Gibraltar that we consider require reform or improvement...”

“How is this different when a Customs Union would fundamentally affect trade and commerce in a way not ever seen? How is it right to confine the consultation to a few voices round the table and not enjoy the widest possible debate on this fundamental issue affecting our economic model?”