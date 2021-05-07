Community Care Issues Remain Unresolved Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2021 .

The GSD says the Community Care issues raised by them last year are “unresolved”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Last year the application of the rules and criteria as to who could become Community Officers were suddenly changed by the Trustees of Community Care as from 17 February 2020 thus locking out new male applicants who might have been previously eligible at age 60.

The GSD issued calls last year for a full explanation by the Trustees and also for a moratorium so that funding options could be discussed with the Government. As we said then potential retirees had a legitimate expectation to rely on the scheme when making retirement decisions. The Trustees of the charity should introduce an immediate moratorium on their decision and phase in required changes over a period of years that then allows everyone to plan properly. This means restoring payments to people suddenly excluded without notice in February 2020.

We repeat that position today. If the GSD were in Government it would seek to work with the charity to ensure no-one is unfairly prejudiced. The GSD understands from representatives of affected individuals that despite a number of discussions or repeated promises of solutions nothing has been forthcoming.

This is an unacceptable situation that is adversely affecting the lives of retirees and the Trustees and Government should work together to resolve this injustice.





