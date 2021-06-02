GSD: New People Newspaper “owned by Chief Minister”

The GSD has said that the New People newspaper is owned by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

A statement from the party continued:

“Over the last two weeks the New People newspaper has launched a harsh campaign of intimidation and disinformation against members of the Community Care Action Group using personal financial information it claims it was provided with from ’multiple sources’. The private nature of the information would suggest that some of these sources originate within Government itself. It is clear from those articles that the New People is seeking to personally attack and undermine the credibility not just of the Group’s aims but also of the members themselves. In doing so they are playing the man and not the ball – a tactic often used by the Chief Minister.

“The New People is printed and published by “The New People” Publishing Limited which is in turn owned 100% by Becard Limited. The register of ultimate beneficial owners has Fabian Picardo as the 100% owner of the shares in Becard Limited and thus he ultimately owns the New People newspaper.

“This company ownership has not been disclosed in the Chief Minister’s declaration of members’ interests to Parliament dated 28 November 2019 in a serious dereliction of duty.

“Above all this matter raises serious questions as to conflicts of interests in managing the complaints of the Community Care Action Group in a fair and balanced manner as Chief Minister while the newspaper he personally owns launches a vicious Stalinist campaign of intimidation. This is classic Mr Picardo pretending to be all things to all men – having private meetings with members of the Community Care Action Group saying he understands their concerns but then letting the dogs loose on them via his newspaper. Those affected by the removal of the Community Officers payment on the apparently arbitrary date of 17 February 2020 and their families may be astonished to learn that Mr Picardo is the hand behind the New People and therefore acquiescing in the campaign against their struggle for recognition of their legitimate expectations.”