Government Should Reconsider Upper Rock Fees Hike Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2021 .

The GSD has issued a statement calling on the Government to “confirm its intentions” on a possible rise in Upper Rock fees for tourists.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

It has come to the GSD’s attention that the Government is considering an increase in fees to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve. This is an initiative which, if true, comes at completely the wrong time.

The details reaching the party are that the fees are expected to increase from £13.00 to £15.50 (i.e. 19%). There are concerns that tour operators, who are conducting business in an already difficult environment, struggling to come out of what will hopefully be the worst of the pandemic, are now having second thoughts about incorporating the Upper Rock into their schedules.

“Whilst there may be a case to increase fees, the manner and timing in which this is being done cannot be right - certainly not if tour operators are having cold feet. This is not good.” said Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Tourism.

The GSD asks the Government to confirm its intentions and if true that it reconsiders matters.





