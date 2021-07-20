Government On EU Commission draft negotiating mandate: “No Possibility” Of This Forming The Basis Of Agreement

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2021 .

The Government has reacted to the draft negotiating mandate that has been published by the EU Commission.

A statement continued: “In many respects the mandate strays unhelpfully from the Framework Agreement agreed by the UK and Gibraltar with Spain on the 31st December last year.

“As a result, the mandate may, unfortunately, not form the basis for the negotiation of an agreement on a UK treaty with the EU.

“We will continue to work with the government of the United Kingdom as we explore all possibilities.

“Additionally, we will also continue the work to be ready in the event that there may not be a negotiated outcome with the EU and that Gibraltar will not enjoy a treaty relationship with the EU going forward.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said, "The draft EU mandate is a matter for them, of course. But I must say that on the basis of the current draft, there is no possibility of this forming the basis for an agreement. We will work closely with the United Kingdom, especially Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to continue to seek the best possible outcomes for Gibraltar."