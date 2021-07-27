GSD Says Government “Must Reassure Public” That Director Of Public Health Role Is Filled Soon

27 July 2021

The GSD has reacted to the news that the Government will not be renewing the Director of Public Health's contract.

A statement continued: “Given the significance of the decision to our national response the public health emergency and the fact that our community continues to remain in the middle of the pandemic, the Government must urgently reassure the public that all contingencies are in place to ensure that the role of Director of Public Health is filled as soon as practicable given the critical and key role that this position plays in public health management of the health crisis.”

Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips said:

"I was quite honestly shocked by the news this morning that Dr Bhatti's contract will not be renewed in the context of the key and critical role he has played in the Government's response to the Covid 19 pandemic. Dr Bhatti has been held out as the Government's principal public health expert and key advisor on every aspect of our community's response and the non-renewal of Dr Bhatti's contract comes at an important crossroads in the fight against Covid 19.

“There may well be good reasons for the non-renewal of Dr Bhatti's contract and whilst this is a decision entirely for the Government to make, the people of our community rightly expect, given the unity shown thus far between all leaders, that the Government should have, at the very least, notified and explained the reasons for their decision to the Opposition as well assure our community that a suitable experienced and qualified replacement has been found."