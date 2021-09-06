GSD Says Professor Burke Allegations of Patient Harm “Need Independent Investigation”

06 September 2021

The GSD says that the most recent emails released by Professor Derek Burke to the media and the reaction by Unite the Union give emphasis to the fact that there should be an “immediate and independent investigation of the allegations raised.”

A statement continued: “The GSD raised this in Parliament and sought that Government commit to an investigation weeks ago. This issue isn’t going away and the response by Government that it is subject to legal proceedings is lame.

“The proceedings in the Employment Tribunal - whatever they are - cannot be a substitute for an independent investigation nor is the Tribunal the proper place for an investigation of allegations of a clinical nature with alleged impact on patients. Professor Burke was the Head of Clinical Governance and was intimately involved in patient safety. The allegations cannot be simply brushed away without providing the public with a serious degree of reassurance as the provision of health services to our community. This issue is too important to lie like this and will be of concern to the public. It needs to be dealt with decisively by an independent investigation.”

Shadow Minister Elliott Phillips MP said:

“The Opposition will not rest until the allegations are fully and independently investigated. Any delay by the Government in relation to the allegations will not be tolerated by the people of our community. The Opposition will pursue this matter inside and outside parliament.”