Caution And Less Hype On Air Routes Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2021 .

Following the Government’s statement on Eastern Airways, the GSD has advised the Government “to proceed with caution and sensibly on this matter”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Despite the Government’s recent statement, Minister for Tourism Mr Daryanani cannot get away from the undeniable fact that Eastern Airways has embarrassingly (for the Government) cancelled the Southampton route and suspended the Birmingham route with less than two weeks’ notice. This is extraordinary. As the GSD stated yesterday, this comes as no surprise given the fast changing travel restriction policies of the UK government.

The narrative from the Minister Daryanani at the time was, however, to hype up the setting up of the Eastern Airways and other new routes, saying, as far as this airline was concerned, that the plan was to operate ‘all year round’ with the aim of attracting tourism to Gibraltar outside the summer months. All of this hype has fallen on its face- attributing these developments not to the special circumstances rendered by Covid but to his and the Government’s work, billing them as their ‘achievements’.

The public will not forget the similar hype that accompanied the proposed closure of Line Wall Road which also ended up badly.

Minister Daryanani was warned to temper his language and face the reality of the circumstances but no, he could not resist the photo opportunity and news headline.

“Just as with Volotea and Wizz Air he needs to learn to be more circumspect about the way he makes these announcements and have greater certainty as to the level of medium to long-term commitment. The Government should not give airlines with little commitment to Gibraltar the red carpet treatment. The GSD’s advice is to proceed with caution and sensibly on this matter” said Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Tourism.





