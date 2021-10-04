GSD Urges Government To Issue Notice And Guidance Notes To "Allay Public Concerns"

The GSD says it has received complaints that the 2021/22 personal tax returns can “only be completed online as the required form is not available to be downloaded”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD has received complaints that the 2021/22 personal tax returns can only be completed online as the required form is not available to be downloaded, and that there has been no announcement that this has to be completed by 30 November 2021.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minister for Public Finance stated the following:

“Taxpayers would by now normally have received a paper Tax Return for 2021/22 which would require submission by 30 November to avoid penalties. If it is true that tax returns can only be submitted online, it is remarkable that there has been no announcement or guidance notes issued by the Government. This information appears to have been transmitted by word of mouth.

In August last year the Income Tax Office had stated it would no longer be issuing paper IT1P tax returns and these would be replaced by eServices. This decision however was reversed and paper returns for 2020/2021 were issued as was the practice in the past.

Registering for eServices and now also tax eServices is confusing for many especially the elderly and the Government needs to be proactive in explaining what is now expected of taxpayers. The IT1P form for 2021/2022 is not available on the Government’s website and begs the question as to how tax returns can be made by those who cannot access eServices?

At a time when the Government needs to ensure the collection of tax revenue it is remarkable it is so negligent in ensuring taxpayers understand what is now required of them. I would urge the Government to issue a notice and guidance notes to allay public concerns.”





