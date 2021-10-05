GSD Says There’s “A Need for Public Debate on any Possible Deal with EU”

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2021 .

The GSD says it notes the approval by the European Council of the EU’s Mandate on Gibraltar. This will allow the negotiations on a possible Treaty for a future relationship with Gibraltar to commence.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said:

“We have already stated that the EU Mandate does not provide a safe basis for future arrangements for Gibraltar. That position is unchanged.

“What is ultimately more important, however, is what kind of possible deal is put on the table for Gibraltar.

“As we have stated on numerous occasions, we wish there to be a safe and beneficial agreement for Gibraltar that is safe on the fundamentals of our sovereignty, jurisdiction and control and beneficial economically and socially.

“There was a failure to land a safe and beneficial Treaty by the end of the transitional period and a complete loss of momentum to these talks because of the failure to approve the negotiating mandate. It is important to reflect on the fact that despite Gibraltar Government spin nothing of enduring value has, as yet, been obtained.

“Now that the Mandate has been approved, we hope that the talks will proceed so that a safe and beneficial agreement is put on the table. However there are major economic and political pit-falls to be negotiated and there is a need for caution and scepticism on proposals given the Mandate.

“If the talks develop to a stage where a deal is put on the table the draft Agreement should be clear for all to see and subjected to proper debate and scrutiny in Gibraltar before it is signed.”