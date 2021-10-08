Government Says Latest TG Statement “Exposes Hassan Nahon’s Political Hypocrisy”

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2021 .

The GSLP Liberal Government says it would like to remind Ms Hassan Nahon of Together Gibraltar that there is “no contract whatsoever being entered into with Hassans in relation to the magnificent new St Mary’s Middle School.”

A statement continued:

“The rental agreement will be with Town Range Developments Ltd the beneficial owners of which the Government has already disclosed are:

- Mr John Joseph Bassadone –not a partner of Hassans or even a lawyer;



- Mr Raphael Benaim – not a partner of Hassans or even a lawyer;



- Mr Nigel Pardo – not a partner of Hassans or even a lawyer;



- Mr James Garbarino – not a partner of Hassans or even a lawyer;



- the Hargate Group, an investor owned by a private trust for the benefit of the Klein family in the UK – none of whom are partners of Hassans;



- Mr James Levy QC – Ms Hassan Nahon’s first cousin;



- Mr Peter Montegriffo QC – the founder, former leader and subsequently Deputy Chief Minister of the GSD;



- Mr Isaac Levy – Ms Hassan Nahon’s second cousin; and



- Mr Javier Chincotta.



“In fact, therefore, the Government would highlight to Ms Hassan Nahon that only three out of the twenty-nine partners of Hassans are involved in the development. Two are her first cousins and another is the founder and former leader of the GSD, the party with which she first stood for election and which is currently the official opposition.

“The Government would also like to remind Ms Hassan Nahon that Hassans is a firm to which she is eponymously and inextricably linked, and that it ill behoves her to pretend otherwise.

“Indeed, the Government would like to remind Ms Hassan Nahon that much of the great privilege that she has enjoyed in her life is derived from her association with that firm and the persons who have made it a success.

“The Government would also like to remind Ms Hassan Nahon she has not made any issue of conflict when the Government has rented properties in which her own family’s trusts have an interest, for example, rentals in Leanse Place and Natwest House – despite the interests also being shared with some of the persons who are the developers in the arrangements for this school.

“The Government would finally, further, like to remind Ms Hassan Nahon of the dictionary definition of ‘hypocrisy’ which is defined as ‘a pretense of having a virtuous character, moral or religious beliefs or principles, etc., that one does not really possess.’ The Government considers that this seems like an entirely fitting definition for Ms Hassan Nahon’s attitude to everything in politics, when she pretends to be or do one thing when in fact she is or does another.”