Minister Linares Attends Liberal International Executive Committee Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2021 .

Last weekend Minister Steven Linares participated in the 204th Executive Committee meeting of Liberal International.

A statement from the Liberal Party follows below:

The conference is usually hosted by LI member parties in different parts of the world. This year it was done virtually due to the Covid19 Pandemic.

The conference dealt with urgent resolutions. These were: The International community’s Response to the Taliban in Afghanistan, The Serbia- Kosovo Border, Cuba, Expropriation of land without compensation in South Africa.

Minister Linares presented a resolution as chairperson of the Climate Justice Committee (CJC) of LI related to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2021 Preliminary Report. The resolution was passed by the delegates.

Further Minister Linares gave a power point presentation which went through the work that the CJC had done during the year.

The highlight of the presentation was the work done on the writing of the LI’s Perspective on the Climate Justice. This document was passed unanimously by the delegates and now forms part of the General Principles of LI in Relation to Climate Change

Liberal International is the global federation of Liberal political parties. The Liberal Party of Gibraltar have been voting members of this organisation for over twenty years.