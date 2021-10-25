Together Gibraltar Issues Statement On Lishman Case

Written by YGTV Team on 25 October 2021 .

Together Gibraltar has issued a statement regarding the recent Lishman case.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar has not wanted to comment on this issue before it has had the chance to reflect on it in depth. The public outcry, on social media and in conversation with people on the street, is significant and highly emotionally charged. It is important that politicians do not undermine public faith in the judiciary by appearing to call into question their decisions, particularly when it is not open to judges to defend themselves.

While TG understands the outpouring of anger, upset and confusion at the outcome of this case, it also notes that much of this anger appears to be misdirected at the judges involved. Judges do not make our laws, they simply give effect to them. If we are angry that a sentence is too lenient, that is not the fault of the judge that hands down the sentence but of the government that has not revised sentencing laws. If we are upset that our laws do not do enough to protect our women from violent crime, that is not down to the judiciary but to the executive. For this reason, TG has been reluctant to join in with general denouncements of the “justice system” due to a concern that its comments will be misinterpreted as a populist attempt to echo the public’s outrage or, worse still, further undermine public faith in the judiciary.

While there are clear issues of concern on how this case has been handled, TG feels it is important that politicians practice a responsible style of politics when commenting on such sensitive issues.

The specific concern of Together Gibraltar, and of many Gibraltarian citizens, relates to how there can be such a glaring discrepancy between the DPP’s assertion that the Crown’s willingness to accept a guilty plea to the reduced charge of manslaughter was based on the wishes of Mrs Lishman’s family whereas, all the while, Mrs Lishman’s family have maintained that this is entirely untrue.

During the first trial of Mr Lishman, in which he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 18 years in prison, the DPP argued that there was no evidence that supported the contention that Mr Lishman had lost self-control and that, therefore, this partial defence to murder should not be available to him. The Judge in that trial agreed with him and therefore did not direct the jury to consider this issue in their deliberations.

Mr Lishman’s legal team appealed the verdict and the sentence, and the Court of Appeal went on to find that the Judge in Mr Lishman’s trial had made a mistake and should have directed the jury to consider the partial defence of loss of self-control, however unlikely he thought it would be that they might find that this loss of self

control had indeed taken place. A retrial was ordered on this basis. However, this did not mean that it was a given that Mr Lishman’s lawyers would be successful in convincing the jury that he had indeed lost self-control when he stabbed Mrs Lishman to death and that, therefore, he was guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.

In fact, given the Judge’s findings during the trial, one would imagine that the evidence strongly pointed to there not having been a loss of self-control on the part of Mr Lishman. This had certainly been the prosecution’s view at the time.

What, then, led the prosecution to accept a guilty plea to the charge of manslaughter, reducing the time Mr Lishman will have to spend in prison to a third of what he was originally sentenced to serve? How is justice served if the same prosecution who once fought passionately for a man to be found guilty of murder is suddenly satisfied to charge him with manslaughter? How is it that the DPP claims that he was acting in conjunction with the expressed wishes of the family, and the family claim that this was never a wish that they had expressed? These are the questions that the Gibraltarian public, and Mrs Lishman’s family and friends, deserve answers to.

Together Gibraltar therefore welcomes the Attorney General’s announcement that the complaint filed by Mrs Lishman’s family with the Admissions and Disciplinary Committee will be dealt with and hopes that full details of any findings are shared with the public.

Similarly, TG expects that the full reasoning behind the Attorney General’s own assessment that he was “satisfied” that the actions of the DPP in this matter were entirely proper will also be shared with the public, including the advice provided by a “leading English criminal practitioner” which led the investigation to conclude that the allegations that the DPP had acted improperly were “unfounded”.

Finally, TG hopes that the Government of Gibraltar is willing to look at what steps it can take to ensure that victims of domestic violence are protected.





