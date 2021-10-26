Government: “PDP Today GSD Tomorrow”

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2021 .

The Government says GSD Leader, Keith Azopardi, previously criticised local power cuts in his former position as leader of the PDP in 2011.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The GSD’s latest statements on the recent power cuts are a copy of the exact statement made by the Chief Minister on the evening of the major outage and which they heavily criticised. It is entirely appropriate to ask questions as to the causes of recent power cuts and to work together to resolve them.

The lack of investment in the grid and the electrical infrastructure over the 16 years of GSD Government have previously been criticised by Keith Azopardi in his former position as leader of the PDP. Exactly 10 years ago (16/9/11) he tweeted “What is Government doing to stop these cuts”. It is ironic that Mr Azopardi’s criticism of the GSD then, is now aimed at the GSLP/Liberals on behalf of the very people he criticised on exactly the same point.

HMGOG and the GEA continue to work to modernise the grid with new infrastructure and will shortly be amending legislation to enable the GEA to issue penalties when third parties interfere with their infrastructure causing power cuts and disruption to the public.





