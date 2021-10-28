GSD Calls For Resolution For Blue Card Holders

Written by YGTV Team on 28 October 2021 .

The GSD have issued a statement questioning “what resolution is being found to the issues facing Blue ID/Civilian Registration card holders” at the border.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The extension of bridging measures by Spain to the end of the year is welcome but what resolution is being found to the issues facing Blue ID/Civilian Registration card holders?

We have pointed out that Blue Card holders are being treated differently at the border despite promises that they would be treated the same as Red Card holders pending the end of Treaty negotiations. The Gibraltar result in the Brexit referendum was overwhelming and it is obvious therefore that many Blue Card holders will, like most other people in Gibraltar, have voted remain. Brexit and its aftermath is something that few people wanted in Gibraltar.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “There is no good reason why the promises made to these permanent residents that they would be treated the same pending the outcome of talks should be broken. In the same way as bridging measures have been extended it should be possible to ensure that the non-stamping of passports of Blue Card holders is also extended because they are not in the same boat as non-resident UK citizens given that the Blue Card proves they are residents of Gibraltar.

This is not just a mere inconvenience. For blue card holders it can bring other unwanted issues because of the rules requiring visas if you spend more than 90 days in Spain. Any entry and exit stamped in their passport will count towards that total. All permanent residents of Gibraltar should be recognised as such pending the outcome of the negotiations.

The Government is being markedly silent on this issue. It needs to do more to find a resolution to this issue pending the talks that could take months. The previous statement by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior that nothing had changed is simply completely untrue and plain to see at the border.”





