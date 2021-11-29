GSD Reorganises Shadow Cabinet Responsibilities

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, has today announced a reorganisation of Shadow Cabinet  responsibilities. 

A statement from the GSD follows below:

In the bigger changes Damon Bossino takes on Housing and style of government; Daniel Feetham will take  charge of care responsibilities under a newly styled Care & Opportunity portfolio; Elliott Philips takes on a  wider transport brief with new responsibilities for the Port, Shipping & Civil Aviation; Edwin Reyes assumes  charge of training, employment and special needs and Roy Clinton adds financial services and gaming to his  public finance responsibilities in a newly styled shadow Ministry of Finance & Value for Money. 

The full newly drawn responsibilities are as follows: 

Damon Bossino – Housing & Lands – Housing, Development & Planning, Urban renewal, Land allocation,  heritage, tourism and style of Government issues; 

Roy Clinton – Finance & Value for Money – Public Finance, Public Sector efficiency & procurement; Gibraltar  Savings Bank, taxation, inward investment, small business, postal services, telecoms, e-government, financial  services, gaming and a special responsibility for value for money; 

Daniel Feetham – Care, Opportunity & Justice – Care [including social services & drugs], the elderly, families,  equality, a special responsibility for fairness & opportunity; Justice [including emergency services, civil  contingencies, fire, police, customs & borders & coastguard]; 

Elliott Phillips – Environment, Transport & Health – Health & Public Health; the Environment; Shipping, the  Port, Transport, Utilities, civil aviation; 

Edwin Reyes – Education, Employment, Culture & Sport – Education, Training, Skills, Employment, Special  Needs, Young People, Culture, Sport & Broadcasting 

As Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi will retain responsibilities for Post-Brexit matters, European &  International Affairs, Self-determination & United Nations issues, decolonisation and sovereignty, civil rights,  constitutional affairs, parliamentary reform & governance, the Public Service, MOD industrial relations, the  Economy, international tax agreements & exchange of information, personal status and immigration. 

Mr Azopardi said: “There are major issues of domestic concern. Many people feel left behind. Applicants for  housing who don’t feel properly heard or who face a terrible bureaucracy that doesn’t provide solutions;  those who feel let down because they don’t have access to opportunities and reject the culture of  opportunities only being offered to a privileged few; those who want an effective health service and care 

system that works and takes account of those with special needs properly. There are people concerned at  the financial inconsistencies, economic recklessness of the past and the need for a much greater focus on  value for money. There are people concerned about the Gibraltar they live in, the curtailment of freedoms  and the culture of fear created by the way the Government like to seek out and stifle critics. There are people  very concerned about the need to build an environmentally sustainable Gibraltar – one that is properly  planned and can grow economically and provides a better quality of life for citizens. There are people worried  about our political and economic future with a Government that has mortgaged our future, is selling the  family silver in desperate measures and has repeatedly lost opportunities to secure our political future. 

These changes focus on all those issues of concern and will allow the Opposition to respond clearly on these  issues which will be centre-stage at the next election. 

This together with other changes that will be announced in months to come will show that the GSD is the  clear alternative to this Government and that people should back us to achieve change.”



