Despite New Plans And Announcements, The Degradation Of Health Services In Gibraltar Continues Says Together Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2021 .

Following the Government’s recent statement on the GHA, Together Gibraltar says it is “pleased” to see that “criticisms targeted at the GHA are having an impact”.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

This week Samantha Sacramento unveiled a strategy to revamp the GHA, comprising of a seven point plan that will include the creation of a new post of Director General which will “provide overall leadership and delivery for the GHA”.

TG believes that the launch of this new plan amounts to an implicit admission that there are serious problems plaguing our health service, and that these include both systemic issues and issues related to bad management and lack of leadership within the health authority.

TG is pleased to see that criticisms targeted at the GHA (that have come from political parties, civil society and concerned citizens alike) are having an impact, and that Government is expressing a desire to confront real problems within the service. However, the party laments that at this stage, Gibraltar is too used to high profile announcements and bombastic plans that have little to no impact on the actual day-to-day issues affecting citizens.

TG is concerned that, on the same day that this plan has been announced, a concerned citizen launchd a change.org campaign to stop changes to the Gynaecology Department at the hospital. According to the petition, three of the consultant doctors working in the department will not be having their contracts renewed at the end of their term. Instead

the ministry intends to employ locums “who will be paid more and care less”.

TG urges Government to backtrack on this measure and to start responding to the actual needs of the GHA by deploying more and better resources, instead of trying to fool the electorate with more empty promises and marketing.

Party leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “Although less politicised and more efficient management can be part of the solution to the issues of the GHA, there can be no profound, lasting improvement if Government continues to cut costs and impose austerity measures.”