GSD Call For Wizz Air Cancellation Explanation

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2021 .

The GSD says it has received reports that Wizz Air flights have been cancelled "at least until March next year".

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Reports are reaching the GSD that Wizz Air is cancelling flights for January. It is further understood that flights have been cancelled at least until March next year.



This is clearly not a positive development, should it be confirmed by the Government. The overenthusiastic words of the Minister for Tourism when the inaugural Wizz Air flight arrived, with accompanying water cannon salute last year, to the effect that he had ‘no doubt’ that they would become ‘long-term partners’ of Gibraltar now ring very hollow indeed.



Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Tourism said:



“We saw it with other airlines such as Volotea and Eastern Airways which have shown that they are not the permanent, long-term business partners that they were billed to be – indeed in the case of Volotea it did not even get off the ground! It is clear that these flights have much more to do with commercial airlines responding to the fast-changing circumstances driven by the pandemic than any of the Government’s self-proclaimed efforts. The Government should therefore get real, be honest with itself and the people that put them in office.”