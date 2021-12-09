Together Gibraltar Calls For Officers To Be Represented Legally At “All Stages Of The Process”

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2021 .

Following the recent inquest into deaths after a collision at sea involving an RGP launch, Together Gibraltar say they are “concerned” that the Police Federation “feel the officers involved have been thrown under a bus”.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar notes the outcome of unlawful killing at the recent inquest into the deaths following a collision at sea involving an RGP launch.

It also notes the subsequent statements by the Police Federation and Eurocop.

It is important, as with all judicial processes of this nature, that the public does not rush to judgement. Due process needs to be carried out, and TG will naturally not be commenting on the substantive matter until the process is complete.

However, we are concerned that the Police Federation feel the officers involved have been thrown under a bus.

The party calls on the authorities, the police and the government to ensure that the officers are represented legally at all stages of the process, and that they receive the proper advice and support.

“The work of RGP marine section officers is highly dangerous,” says former Marine Section Chief Inspector and TG Executive Member Isaac Massias “with officers in the front line of the international fight against drug trafficking, often subjected to aggressive collisions and physical attacks”.

The least these officers deserve is the correct measures in place so they are protected when things go wrong.

If the Marrache brothers were afforded millions of pounds in QCs and defence lawyers to ‘protect the jurisdiction from reputational harm’, our police officers who are risking their lives day in day out should be no different.