Together Gibraltar Calls On Gov To Redeploy Covid Vaccine Centre From Children’s PCC To Other Makeshift Locations

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

Together Gibraltar has issued a statement calling on Government to redeploy the Covid vaccine centre from the Children’s PCC to other makeshift locations.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar asks government whether this is the “Reset, Restart and Recover” that the Health Ministry was promising. Does it really make sense to government to cancel children’s medical services including babies vaccine programmes in order to deploy the Covid vaccines?

Party leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “Why on earth do we have to derail children’s services in order to vaccinate our community? Are we deliberately trying to cause another backlog of issues and problems? Is this the general modus operandi now?

Reason for bad finances -COVID

Reason for incompetent healthcare management -COVID

Reason for your child to not get the quality healthcare they deserve -COVID

Stop using COVID as an excuse for incompetence and bad governance and create makeshift locations to distribute the Covid vaccine.”

The party points out that all over the world, pop up tents and other makeshift facilities have been set up to stay well away from healthcare centres in order not dishevel these necessary institutions. Messing with children’s healthcare is certainly no way to ‘restart or recover’. On the contrary, it will only add to the backlog of very necessary services for children ranging from vaccines to dental appointments and other pressing services which have been postponed or cancelled, creating added health issues for children.

Marlene Hassan continued “The GHA seems to be riding on a wave of incompetence and illogical planning. Our citizens and especially our children are the latest victims of this chaos and Together Gibraltar calls on Government to act responsibly and redeploy the Covid jab location while reinstating the children’s PCC immediately.”