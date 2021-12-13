Fourth round of negotiations in London

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

The fourth round of UK-EU negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union take place this week in London.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister left for London this morning in order to attend coordinating meetings with the UK negotiators and other events parallel to the main session. The Attorney General, supported by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels, will again participate throughout.

The Government says it remains committed to a constructive negotiation based on the framework concluded with Spain, together with the United Kingdom, on 31 December 2020. This envisaged a mobility agreement which would provide for the fluid passage of persons and goods across the border.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are expected to return to Gibraltar on Thursday. In their absence, the Minister for Education and the Environment will act as Chief Minister.