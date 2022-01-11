GSD Says Caleta Hotel Project “Raises Questions”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2022 .

The GSD says the plans filed for the proposed construction of 128 apartments for private sale in connection with the new Hilton Hotel at the site of the old Caleta Hotel “raise serious questions”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Damon Bossino, the shadow minister for Planning said:

“The GSD welcomes the arrival of a brand hotel like the Hilton. This is a positive development because it clearly improves our hotel offering, our tourism sector and therefore a source of inward investment into our economy.

The buildings which comprise the apartments which flank the hotel are what present the greater challenge from any view of the published artist impressions. Despite the assurances provided by the applicant in the planning application, nevertheless, immediate and obvious heritage (not least the Gorham’s Cave UNESCO World Heritage site buffer zone), environmental and serious bulking concerns arise.”

This last factor raises important human wellbeing issues for the current residents of Catalan Bay, including building pollution due to massing and dramatically increased road congestion of the, already saturated, Sir Herbert Miles Road. Furthermore, the assertion by the developers that anything less will make the project economically unviable seemingly leaves too little wiggle room for planning alternatives to be considered. It is plain to anyone viewing the present designs that our narrow, small shoreline, will be further negatively impacted and blighted by a solid mass of concrete for the sake of developer and investor profit.

Catalan Bay village itself, the buildings of which have recently undergone refurbishment with attractive pastel colours will be architecturally swamped both from the south by this development and north by ongoing government residential projects, thereby completely destroying the coastline’s current Italianate setting, with the present buildings sympathetically melding with both the coast and its Jurassic backdrop. These features are what gives the whole area such an appeal.

Government assurances with regards to giving Catalan Bay village residents priority for the purchase of apartments is an obvious – and potentially unaffordable – sop. Let’s be clear, it is a sop offered in exchange for the almost complete destruction of Catalan Bay’s presently idyllic environment.

The Government has, surprisingly, remained silent. The GSD calls on the Government to state whether it supports this project as currently designed and also state whether (i) premium has been paid and if so, how much; (ii) a change of use has been granted; and (iii) extensions of leases have been or will be granted.

The GSD trusts that the Development and Planning Commission will carry out its duties diligently and thoroughly, leaving no stone unturned in reaching the tough but correct decision which ensures inward investment while reflecting sensitively on the need to preserve our historical and environmental heritage, while crucially providing the best possible wellbeing outcome for the current residents of the area and Gibraltar as a whole. The DPC’s role is not made any easier by the fact that they rely on an outdated Development Plan to guide them.





