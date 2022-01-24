Together Gibraltar Calls On Government To Provide Full Transparency On Lateral Flow Test Providers And Costs

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2022 .

Together Gibraltar says the public “deserves full transparency” on the “great mark up” on Lateral Flow tests.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follow below:

Together Gibraltar has noted Government’s renewal of the regulations preventing companies from profiteering on Covid supplies, and the fact that not included in these regulations are the supply of lateral flow tests. Meanwhile, GBC News revealed last week that pharmacies can only buy LFTs from the GHA at a cost of £5.40.

Given that in Spain the price of lateral flow tests is capped at €2.94, it stands to reason that the GHA could well be making profits in the region of a 100% mark up. Meanwhile and despite calls for transparency, Government still has not revealed who is supplying lateral flow tests to the GHA or at what cost.

Last week, the Chief Minister posted an indignant tweet about people spreading lies about his involvement in the supply of lateral flow tests. But for all his indignation, he once again failed to state for the record who the supplier was. If everything is above board, Together Gibraltar asks why this information is not revealed to the public, and why it is that the procurement of lateral flow tests does not fall into the scope of items protected from profiteering.

Party leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “The public deserves full transparency on the mystery of this great mark up on lateral flow tests and why they are not subjected to the same anti-profiteering rules as other Covid-related items.”





