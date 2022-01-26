Together Gibraltar Highlights “Contradictions” Following Government’s Statement On LFTS

Together Gibraltar says the Government is treating the “citizens of Gibraltar like incapable children.”

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar welcomes the Government’s partial disclosure of the dealings  taking place in the procurement of lateral flow tests, but would like to highlight the  following contradictions: 

Government and the Director of Public Health have told the general public that tests  should be carried out following strict protocols approved by medical practitioners, and  administered by trained medical staff. It states that the tests procured by Government  are “high quality.” 

In reality, tests are being carried out by students and non-medical staff at the airport  rapid test centre. The tests being utilised are being supplied by Basewell Ltd, a  cement company, with little or no experience in the procurement of medical supplies.  This company, however, enjoys a long-standing and fruitful relationship with  Government, having been the recipient of multiple public contracts. 

Fabian Picardo’s press release stated that “the Spanish government…heavily  subsidise the final price to consumers of these tests for at-home use”. 

This statement is completely false. Spain has at no point during the pandemic  subsidised lateral flow tests to make them cheaper. What Spain has done is cap the  retail price - precisely - to protect the consumer. 

Considering the aforementioned contradictions, Together Gibraltar is not satisfied  with the explanations given by Government. The party would like to highlight the fact  that the deal for the procurement of these tests did not undergo any kind of public  tender, and, had TG not raised it, would not have undergone any kind of public  scrutiny. The party reminds the people of Gibraltar that the end price that the local  population is paying is more than five times what citizens across the border are  paying for LFT’s, a test that is free in several other European countries, including the  UK until very recently. For Government to be holding on to a technicality (that tests  are not sold over the counter) does nothing to protect the Gibraltarian consumer who  is paying a ridiculous mark up of 500-800% by the time they get a test done.

As for the accusations on flip-flopping, TG would like to remind the general public  that LFT’s are available to purchase over the counter in most countries in the world.  Making tests readily available and inexpensive is not a measure that contradicts TG’s  policy of strictly following scientific advice and always applying the precautionary  principle, on the contrary, it is Public Health Gibraltar that has placed itself against  the global scientific consensus on this matter. 

TG therefore urges Government to disclose every single detail of the deal, including  the initial purchase price paid by Basewell Ltd. It would also like the Government to  clarify the benefits of having an agent (essentially a middle-man), and what it means by “quick importation”. Is Basewell Ltd. quicker at importing goods than the GHA  itself? Will this service provided (as per the Government’s statement) free of cost,  increase Basewell Ltd´s chances of achieving future, more lucrative deals? 

Regardless of the clearly improper opacity of these deals, what is undeniable is that  the system implemented by Government is simply not working. At £15-20 (the  approximate final price of the tests), the people of Gibraltar are being restricted  access to what should be another important tool to limit Covid contagion. 

By denying them the possibility of self-testing (with tests that are marginally more  complex than a pregnancy test), the Government, who has previously praised the  public's response to public health measures, is treating the citizens of Gibraltar like  incapable children. 

TG leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: "The Chief Minister's tone betrays his state  of agitation. The more he repeats his patronising tropes about me not understanding  anything, the more nervous he is and walks into his own goals. Let's not forget he did  not reveal the identity of the contracted suppliers until he had no choice. The people  of Gibraltar deserve honesty, transparency and the decided pursuit of value in the  use of public funds, particularly in times of crisis, and they also deserve to be treated  like grown ups. I have full confidence in our public's ability to judge whether they  believe him or not.” 



