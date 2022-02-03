TG: “Nolle Prosequi Saga Is An Example Of A Systemic Political Problem That Is Not Being Addressed”

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2022 .

Together Gibraltar says the Government and the GSD’s “debate” on the basis of Attorney General’s actions, in regard to the 36 North case, “is nothing but a speculative, semantic contest.”

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Considering none of the involved parties will disclose the criteria explained by the AG for triggering a “Nolle Prosequi” on the 36 North case, the debate on whether the AG’s actions were based on “national security”, as claimed by the CM, or on “political public interest” as claimed by the GSD, is nothing but a speculative, semantic contest.

Together Gibraltar issued a statement on the matter last week expressing a critical view of the actions of the AG, but has, since the public and media development of this controversy, taken the view that, when appeals to, be it national security or the public interest, as were made by the AG (who is presumed free from party-political agency), the public debate must be handled in a responsible and measured way. To push harder, and thus risk further undermining the credibility of the Government’s chief legal advisor, can set a dangerous precedent in the handling of the potential public interest as well as national security risks.

Furthermore, TG believes that this is not the crux of the issue at hand. One thing is granting the AG the benefit of the doubt (to a reasonable degree), and another is overlooking the many levels of impropriety which are transpiring from this case. In an interview with GBC, Fabian Picardo admitted that it was his decision not to award the contract to 36 North, a company we now know is partly owned by the partners of Hassans. The CM tried to counterbalance his obvious conflict of interest on this issue (as a partner of the firm) by dragging Daniel Feetham, a political opponent and also partner of Hassans, into the same camp.

Whether the CM acted to favour his own corporate interests or not on this issue is important, but is not the most relevant piece of this puzzle. The main problem is an underlying, systemic one. Unfortunately, because of the opaque handling of public affairs and the limitations of our media ecosystem, the people of Gibraltar will never have access to the truth of how public contracts are managed in Gibraltar, but what is obvious to all is that they are handled opaquely, arbitrarily and with little consideration to conflicts of interest.

In a mature, functioning democracy, the CM would have never been involved in the decision to grant a contract (or not) to a company of which he is linked through corporate partnerships. In Gibraltar, he candidly admits that he makes these decisions just to get out of a sticky predicament.

On Monday, TG issued a press statement reiterating its accusations that Government lied on the deal to purchase LFT’s via a local middle-man. Government, after having denied what had become patently obvious, decided to not comment further on the issue.

Lies and mismanagement in the handling of public contracts should be intolerable in any self respecting democracy. TG is convinced that the handling of the LFT affair, together with the CM’s admissions of involvement in the handling of the Blands/36 North contract, should be enough to trigger major political backlash.

