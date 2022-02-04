GSD: “Minister Responds To His Non-Attendance At Fitur With Mud-Slinging”

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2022 .

The GSD says Minister Daryanani’s non-attendance at Madrid is “another example of the growing litany of failures which are fast becoming the hallmarks of this jinxed Minister”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Minister Daryanani’s responds to his clear and obvious faux-pax in failing to attend the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid with nothing other than irrelevant and unedifying mud-slinging.

The undeniable fact is that he has been caught-out and he knows it. However, once again, instead of acknowledging the error of his ways, he seeks to deflect justified criticism with vacuous accusations of arrogance against Mr Bossino.

That his attendance in Bangladesh was at no cost to the taxpayer is wholly irrelevant. The point is he should have gone to Madrid, which is an infinitely more relevant source market than Bangladesh could ever hope to be. What is the tourist quota from Bangladesh?

“Minister Daryanani and the Chief Minister need to make up their minds and either accuse me of opposing without anything to offer, or of making policy in the areas I shadow” said Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Tourism.

The government need to quickly settle on the idea that we will continue to scrutinise everything they do and point out their failures when they fail to do the right thing by the people of Gibraltar.

The Minister’s abject non-attendance at Madrid is another example of the growing litany of failures which are fast becoming the hallmarks of this jinxed Minister.





