Government: GSD “Asleep at the Wheel”

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2022 .

The Government has said that the GSD has “clearly been asleep at the wheel” as Government has repeatedly reported to the general public on the reasons as to why the GHA Covid App is not being recognized in certain countries and what HMGOG is doing to remedy this issue. The Government says it reported months ago that the Chief Minister had written to the Foreign Secretary and raised this issue at their recent face-to-face meeting in London.

A statement continued: “More recently, interviews in the media have also dealt with the issue and people have been updated on the ongoing efforts of HMGOG and the Foreign Office to work with the European Commission to remedy this matter.



“Mr Phillips should better prepare himself before he engages in making ill-informed public statements as he is asking for explanations that have been given publicly over the past months since the problem arose in November 2021!”