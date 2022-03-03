Together Gibraltar Says Gov Actions “Fall Short Of What Should Be Expected From A Modern Democracy”

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2022 .

Together Gibraltar has “demanded” that all MPs disclose any financial or professional relationships with Russian clients and has called on the Government to publish the details of sanctions.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

The Party demands that the details of the sanctions against individuals and businesses connected to Putin's oligarchy are made public.

In the spirit of transparency, TG demands that MPs disclose any financial or professional relationships with Russian clients.

All MPs with directorships or partnerships of local companies should demand the disclosure of all Russian investments and assets handled by their employers.

Banning Russian vessels from using our Port, forbidding the overflight of Russian aircraft, the waiving of visa restrictions for Ukranian citizens, lighting the Moorish Castle in yellow and blue and flying the Ukrainian flag from No6, all of these measures implemented by the GOG in the last days, while welcome and meaningful actions, fall short of what should be expected from a modern democracy in the current context.

Our duty, as a western democratic nation with partners in NATO, does not stop there.

Together Gibraltar (TG) shares in the solidarity that people have shown locally towards victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine. In Gibraltar we are proud to count individuals from Ukraine, as well as in bordering nations, as part of our diverse community. The party would also like to express solidarity with all those citizens who have been peacefully demonstrating in Casemates square in protest for this abhorrent aggression, and we encourage everyone to attend the peace march tomorrow Thursday.

We have entered a period of grave concern for Europe. In the spirit of international solidarity beyond borders, but also in the fact that the globalised economy demands certain responsibilities, we must do everything in our power to support victims in Ukraine and limit the power of the aggressor.

It is common knowledge that Russian oligarchs have had, and most likely continue to have, business interests in Gibraltar. We have all seen the mega yachts docked in our ports (not flying Russian flags). The general public is also well aware that MPs, as well as the law firms that employ them, have had direct business dealings with extremely wealthy and influential Russian (and citizens from neighbouring countries with close ties to Russia) citizens.

TG notes that Gibraltar, much like all the rest of the western nations taking part in the sanctioning effort, has both a duty and a public relations necessity to be fully transparent about any business with citizens implicated in Putin's oligarchy. Just as the United States or the United Kingdom have done in the interest of transparency, HMGOG should publish a list of which individuals and businesses have been targeted by the sanctions in Gibraltar, and what local companies managed their affairs.

In the United States, elected politicians have been made to disclose publicly any dealings with Russians in their professional life. Considering Gibraltar law allows local politicians to continue to have partnerships in private businesses while exercising their duties to the public, this obligation should be extended both to our MPs and the companies that employ them. As a partner of Hassans, Fabian Picardo should demand that they disclose any business dealings with influential Russians (and non-Russians with ties to Putin) and demand they are brought to an end.

Marlene Hassan Nahon, said: “Any economic sanctions against Russian oligarchs that doesn’t include full transparency will not have the effect or the credibility that this historic moment requires. Not coming clean about all these business interests will not only fail our allies, but be a wasted opportunity to purge our economy of these undesirable actors and protect it from potential reputational damage.”