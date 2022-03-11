GSD Meet The Candidates Coffee Morning

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2022 .

The GSD will be hosting a ‘Meet the Candidates’ coffee morning this Saturday 12 March from 11am to 1pm at GSD HQ, 1A College Lane.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

This will give Executive election candidates an opportunity to meet Party Members ahead of the commencement of voting on Monday 14 March.

Membership Secretary Tarik El-Yabani said: “This social event will give members the chance to meet candidates to help them make their choices when they vote next week. That way members can get to know some candidates better and talk to them about issues. The event will also be attended by the other members of the Executive Committee as well as the party’s MPs.

“It will be fantastic to re-connect and catch up with members over a cup of coffee. I encourage all party members to attend to meet their representatives, bring issues of concern to their attention and to meet our candidates.”





