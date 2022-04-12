Together Gibraltar Calls For Independent Investigation Following “Lack Of Accountability” On Grooming Case

Together Gibraltar has called for an independent investigation into the grooming case  at Westside School and says that the actions taken by the Government “to identify and punish the safeguarding failures in this case have been insufficient”.  

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Having had access to the report by Gillian Guzman QC into the child grooming case  at Westside School, it is clear to Together Gibraltar that the actions taken by  Government to identify and punish the safeguarding failures in this case have been  insufficient.  

This inaction means that Government has failed to redress the grievances of the  devastated parents, and has refused to do everything in its power to ensure episodes  of this nature never happen again.  

The report documents that the concerns in respect of the grooming were known by  senior individuals in the Department of Education eight months before they were  relayed to the School administration, thus wasting precious time that could have  triggered a more efficient safeguarding response.  

While the teacher in question will be prevented from exercising her profession in the  future, the negligence within the Department has been allowed to fly under the radar.  TG believes there needs to be an external and therefore truly independent  investigation (as opposed to the internal investigation proposed by Government) into  the actions of all those involved, and that the findings of this investigation should  inform the development of better communications and safeguarding policies, as well  as disciplinary action against those found responsible.  

TG believes that these failures are yet another manifestation of the strategic  politicisation of the civil service that is being undertaken by the GSLP, which in  instances like these deprives the community of accountability and generally  impoverishes the quality of our public services. Unless a truly independent  investigation takes place, the findings of which are acted upon thoroughly and  transparently, the Department will simply not be in a credible position to reassure  Gibraltarian parents about the safety of their children in the future. 



