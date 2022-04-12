Together Gibraltar Calls For Independent Investigation Following “Lack Of Accountability” On Grooming Case

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2022 .

Together Gibraltar has called for an independent investigation into the grooming case at Westside School and says that the actions taken by the Government “to identify and punish the safeguarding failures in this case have been insufficient”.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Having had access to the report by Gillian Guzman QC into the child grooming case at Westside School, it is clear to Together Gibraltar that the actions taken by Government to identify and punish the safeguarding failures in this case have been insufficient.

This inaction means that Government has failed to redress the grievances of the devastated parents, and has refused to do everything in its power to ensure episodes of this nature never happen again.

The report documents that the concerns in respect of the grooming were known by senior individuals in the Department of Education eight months before they were relayed to the School administration, thus wasting precious time that could have triggered a more efficient safeguarding response.

While the teacher in question will be prevented from exercising her profession in the future, the negligence within the Department has been allowed to fly under the radar. TG believes there needs to be an external and therefore truly independent investigation (as opposed to the internal investigation proposed by Government) into the actions of all those involved, and that the findings of this investigation should inform the development of better communications and safeguarding policies, as well as disciplinary action against those found responsible.

TG believes that these failures are yet another manifestation of the strategic politicisation of the civil service that is being undertaken by the GSLP, which in instances like these deprives the community of accountability and generally impoverishes the quality of our public services. Unless a truly independent investigation takes place, the findings of which are acted upon thoroughly and transparently, the Department will simply not be in a credible position to reassure Gibraltarian parents about the safety of their children in the future.





