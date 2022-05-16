GSD Calls For Children’s Dental Care To Get “Back On Track Now”

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2022 .

Following recent reports on the delays in the provision of dental appointments for children, the GSD says it is “simply unacceptable” and has called for the service to be resumed.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The early answer to a parliamentary question whilst highly irregular demonstrates a clear and inexcusable delay in the provision of dental care to our children.

The statistic that over 1,700 children are awaiting a first check-up is shocking and an indictment of the Government's handling of their health restoration policy. The Minister for Health must pull his head out of the sand and immediately set out in detail how we have arrived at a crisis point within dental health provision and more importantly, what the Government will do about remedying this most urgent issue.

Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips MP said:

"We have frequently raised the 3-year delay in the provision of dental appointments for our children and as recently as 2 March, we expressed serious concern about the lack of provision of this vital service."

Mr Phillips went on to say:

"I have heard every excuse under the sun, and it is simply not good enough. The taxpayer allocates over £140Million a year to health and care services and it is simply unacceptable in this day and age for dental services to be suspended."





