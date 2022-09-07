Government Welcomes Appointment of New Foreign Secretary

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, who is in London for various meetings, has reacted to the news of the appointment of James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary. Mr Picardo said:

“I am delighted that James Cleverly has been appointed Foreign Secretary. I have known James for some years and have worked very well with him in the time that he was Minister for Europe. He is a GREAT friend of Gibraltar and he is well aware of the current issues which are live in our negotiation. We could not have wished for a better appointment and I look forward to meeting soon with the new Foreign Secretary to start our work together in this, hopefully, final stage in the successful negotiation of a UK/EU Treaty to regulate our relationship with Europe”.



