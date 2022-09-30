GSD Says Airport Closure Issues “Need to be Resolved Now”

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2022 .

The GSD says it views “with bemusement and shock” the recent developments regarding air traffic control at Gibraltar airport as reported today.

A statement continued: “It beggars belief that at a time of such economic upheaval one of Gibraltar’s entry points should be the subject of closures and disruption of this nature. We are in the midst of awaiting positive outcomes on the negotiations regarding our post-Brexit future, which will focus heavily on fluid access via the frontier – to now see access to our other main entry point being put into question by issues of sick leave by what should be those on our ‘own side’ is staggering.”



“The Government needs to very seriously press for a prompt and effective resolution to this long-standing issue to avoid the potential for reputational damage for which a reduction in the fee paid to the MOD for the month of September as the Government proposes will be of little compensatory effect,” said Damon Bossino, the shadow minister for Tourism.



