Leader of Opposition Meets Minister for Europe

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2022 .

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi met with the Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty today.

Mr Azopardi said: “This was an opportunity to exchange views with the new Minister for Europe on some of the important issues of concern to Gibraltar in particular on the current ongoing negotiations with the EU.

“We discussed the state of play of the discussions with the EU on a possible post-Brexit Treaty for Gibraltar. I made it clear to him that we wanted a safe and beneficial agreement that ensured that our sovereignty, jurisdiction and control were fully protected.

“I mentioned the extra controls that some people (and in particular Blue ID card holders) were facing in crossing the border despite assurances that had been given that during the negotiations the status quo would be preserved. I made clear the frustrations that people had about this and the need for clarity and certainty in terms of our post-Brexit future for the benefit of everyone in Gibraltar.”