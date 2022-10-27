GSD: "Keeping To Political Commitments Is Fundamental If Politics Is Going To Be Done Honestly And With Integrity"

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2022 .

Following the Government's statement on Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views, the GSD says it will "continue to monitor matters and thereby discharge the responsibilities for which it was elected".

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The Chief Minister’s typical personalisation of his responses to legitimate questions raised by the GSD will not deter neither the GSD opposition nor Mr Bossino, as its housing spokesman, from pursuing them.

This has absolutely nothing to do with “playing politics” as he claims, but with calling out the government for its monumental failure in keeping to its promises. Keeping to political commitments is fundamental if politics is going to be done honestly and with integrity.

The GSD has been able to show that the government has failed in its commitments with regard to the completion timescales for both Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views and COVID simply cannot be used as a reason for the significant delays in delivering on the originally announced completion timings.

“The Chief Minister continues to fail to state and therefore to heighten concerns as to whether the financing arrangements are currently in place to deliver these projects. Such is the failure in this regard that it begs the question as to whether the financing is now in fact in place and what impact that state of play will, in reality, have on delivery - despite what the Chief Minister may now be saying” said Damon Bossino, the shadow minister for housing.

The GSD will continue to monitor matters and thereby discharge the responsibilities for which it was elected.