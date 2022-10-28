GSD: “People See Through Mr Picardo’s Smokescreens”

Written by YGTV Team on 28 October 2022 .

The GSD says it is “bizarre” that Mr Picardo “has tried to deflect criticism over his stunning failure” to deliver housing projects as he promised them in 2017 to a “scattergun blame-game of the GSD for the past.” The party says that “knee jerk defence” of the Government to criticism is “hollow and transparent for all to see.”

A statement continued: “Importantly, however, he once again sidesteps one of the central concerns the GSD has raised regarding the current financing of the affordable housing projects leading many to the inescapable conclusion that it is simply not available in its original form or that much greater outlay will be required because of the delays.



“As usual Mr Picardo points to the past although, in fact, Mr Azopardi has not been in Govt since 2003 - nearly 20 years ago and Mr Bossino never has been a Minister. In so far as the GSD track record in office what should be obvious is that it recovered Gibraltar from the social and financial crisis where Gibraltar had been placed by the previous GSLP administration in 1996. There will be plenty of people that will not forget that. There is now a need to do so again given the deep financial spiral that the Government finds itself in because of Mr Picardo’s massive breach of promise. He can no longer be believed or trusted to recover Gibraltar. This is a Government that has run out of steam, is making big mistakes and cannot deliver. The longer it stays in office the worse the problems will be.



“Mr Picardo’s references to Rumpelstilskin are childish. The more appropriate allusions would be to Rod Tidwell’s desperate calls to Jerry Maguire of “show me the money” in the 1996 movie!



“Mr Picardo has been Chief Minister for 11 years. Everyone now expects him to account for his own mistakes rather than point to the past. Successive Governments have sought to build on the achievements and tried to correct the errors of previous administrations. That is so obvious that it almost doesn’t need to be said. Perhaps 6 or 12 months into his administration he might have got away with pointing to the past. But not after 11 years. Everyone can now see through such a ridiculous smokescreen.



“The GSD has said what it will do in Government and we will continue to do so and in greater detail. The electorate will have a clear choice at the next election - to stay in this condemned spiral with Mr Picardo or deal with issues and get Gibraltar back on track with the GSD.”