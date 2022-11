Chief Minister Clinics At Varyl Begg Estate

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2022 .

Yesterday the Chief Minister was at Varyl Begg Estate for clinics.

Commenting on today’s clinics at Varyl Begg estate, the Chief Minister the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, said: ‘Today I was at Varyl Begg Estate for clinics and to see the issues that residents of the estate have with maintenance and cleanliness as well as anti-social behaviour. It's clear there are issues we have to address. As we have done before, we will do so. Our people deserve no less.’