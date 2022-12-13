UK And Gibraltar Ministers Review Contingency Planning For Any Eventuality

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2022 .

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, today co-chaired a meeting of the NNO Board together with the UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Board reviewed progress across a number of areas where Gibraltar continues to make preparations for the eventuality of a Non Negotiated Outcome (NNO).

This follows the Table Top Exercise which took place at the end of last month. The Deputy Chief Minister said:

“The Government remains firmly committed to work towards securing a treaty to govern our future relationship with the European Union which is safe, secure and beneficial for Gibraltar.

However, in the event that this is not possible, it is important at the same time to prepare for the alternative as much as we can. There are some areas where it will not be possible to mitigate because the outcome will simply represent what it means to be outside the EU.

I am very grateful to Europe Minister Leo Docherty for the very close interest that he has taken in Gibraltar and in this work-stream ever since his appointment.”



