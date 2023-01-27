Information Sought by GSD is “Already Public”

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2023 .

Responding to the GSD statement, the Government says it reminds Mr Clinton that the LNG facility is “NOT operated by the Government but by GASNOR.”

A statement continued: “As a result, all matters arising from the operation of the LNG Plant are the operational responsibility of GASNOR. Ownership of the plant does not relate to operational responsibility. In fact, GASNOR has already provided an explanation as to the failure of gas supply to the GEA Power Station last night and the GSD should have considered that public explanation before issuing its statement seeking that very information.”