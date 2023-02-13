Chief Minister Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Spanish Diplomat Julio Montesinos

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has expressed the condolences of the people of  Gibraltar on the passing of Spanish Diplomat Julio Montesinos. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr Montesinos held the position of special delegate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Campo  Area from 2008 to 2017.  

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘Mr Montesinos’ role in the region was to  act as a mediator between Gibraltar and Spain in the aftermath of the Cordoba Agreement. In doing  so, he was open-minded, moderate and always respectful of the views of Gibraltar and  communicated well with both politicians and journalists in developing open dialogue between 

Spain’s Foreign Ministry and Gibraltar. I have written today to the Spanish Foreign Secretary and  to Mr Montesinos’ widow to express the sincere condolences of the Government and people of  Gibraltar on his sad passing.’ 



