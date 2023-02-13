Chief Minister Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Spanish Diplomat Julio Montesinos

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2023 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has expressed the condolences of the people of Gibraltar on the passing of Spanish Diplomat Julio Montesinos.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr Montesinos held the position of special delegate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Campo Area from 2008 to 2017.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘Mr Montesinos’ role in the region was to act as a mediator between Gibraltar and Spain in the aftermath of the Cordoba Agreement. In doing so, he was open-minded, moderate and always respectful of the views of Gibraltar and communicated well with both politicians and journalists in developing open dialogue between

Spain’s Foreign Ministry and Gibraltar. I have written today to the Spanish Foreign Secretary and to Mr Montesinos’ widow to express the sincere condolences of the Government and people of Gibraltar on his sad passing.’





