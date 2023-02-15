Chief Minister Writes to Nicola Sturgeon

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2023 .

The Chief Minister has written to Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon to offer his best wishes following the announcement of her resignation as First Minister of Scotland.

Mr Picardo said: ‘I have written to Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon to express my best wishes on behalf of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the people of Gibraltar as she steps back from 8 years of service as First Minister and more than two decades at the forefront of politics. I had the pleasure of meeting the First Minister on a number of occasions in recent years as we worked to explore and develop the commonality of interests between Scotland and Gibraltar in the aftermath of Brexit. The top flight of politics is tough in all jurisdictions and it takes a personal toll that is too often ignored.’



