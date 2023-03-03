Mature Action Is Needed Not Petty Party Politics Says GSD

The GSD has called on Government to publish the Devil’s Tower Road specific guidance document which was submitted to the DPC earlier this week.

The Government’s response is a sad exercise in petty party-political point scoring which adds nothing to the very important debate on the future of our urban environment. If the GSLP/Liberals want to pursue a childish history lesson they have to proceed with caution as the GSD is able to also raise the disastrous decision of the demolishing of the Dockyard gates in the mid-90s or the fact that they had a wholly opaque planning process among other things.

However, debating an important issue which impacts Gibraltar on aesthetic and wider civic levels on such a sterile basis is far from conducive to addressing the matter at hand which is what we, as politicians, should be focussing on. The fact is that at the moment, the uncontrolled building spree of ever-increasing tall structures will have a serious impact not only on Gibraltar’s iconic Rock face but will also have other effects in terms of our overall quality of life.

Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Planning said: “It is not just the GSD who has saying this. The point has been made repeatedly by NGOs and others who sit on the Planning Commission. While the ongoing process for the issuing of a new development plan grinds slowly forward there should at least be an immediate pause and reflection on how we proceed with Devil’s Tower Road in particular.”

It seems that the Government have, albeit rather belatedly, adopted this approach with their Devil's Tower Road specific guidance document which they only submitted to the DPC earlier this week. The Government is called upon to publish this document.






